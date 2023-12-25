iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 591,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,467. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.