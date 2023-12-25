iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

IUSG opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

