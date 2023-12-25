iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.83. 13,234,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

