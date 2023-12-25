iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $98.83. 13,234,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

