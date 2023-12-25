iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $104.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

