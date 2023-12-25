iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,855,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $80.18. 185,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

