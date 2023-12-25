iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 3,939,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

