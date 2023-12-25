iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

