iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.26. 1,881,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

