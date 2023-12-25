iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 890.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 12,184,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.