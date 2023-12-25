iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $828,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.