iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Raised by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $68.55. 325,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

