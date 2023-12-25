iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. 911,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

