iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.