iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,206 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

