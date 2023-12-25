iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2,543.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.76. 2,089,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.