iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 4th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

