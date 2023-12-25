iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

