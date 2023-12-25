iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.48. 39,173,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

