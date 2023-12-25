iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after purchasing an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

