iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

