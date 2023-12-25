iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.31 and a one year high of $176.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

