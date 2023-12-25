iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.74. 768,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

