iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. 1,407,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

