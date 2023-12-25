iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s Largest Position

Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 19.9% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $75.05. 1,407,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.