iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s Largest Position

Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 19.9% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.
IVW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $75.05. 1,407,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
