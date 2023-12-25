iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

