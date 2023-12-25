iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,725. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

