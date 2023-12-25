iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 209,405 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,085. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $126.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

