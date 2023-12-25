iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Trimmed by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,638. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
