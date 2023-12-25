iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 108.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 1,187,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,660. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

