iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Cut by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.43. 2,167,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,422. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.