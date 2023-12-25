iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

