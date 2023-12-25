iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,723. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.