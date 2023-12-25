iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after buying an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

