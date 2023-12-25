iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned about 20.93% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IETC stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.