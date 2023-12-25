Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

CRNX opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,665 shares of company stock worth $7,106,860 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

