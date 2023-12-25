John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

JHML traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,728. The company has a market cap of $829.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $59.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

