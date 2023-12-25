John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

