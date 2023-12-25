JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

GKOS opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

