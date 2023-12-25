JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,017 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,874. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

