JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

