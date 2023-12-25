Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Kadant Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Kadant stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $279.77. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a one year low of $173.29 and a one year high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kadant
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kadant
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.