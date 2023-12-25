Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kadant Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $279.77. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a one year low of $173.29 and a one year high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Kadant Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kadant by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.