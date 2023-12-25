Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NKE traded down $14.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,666,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

