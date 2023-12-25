Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,442. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.