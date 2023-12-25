Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. 14,440,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,721,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

