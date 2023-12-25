Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Heritage Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Heritage Financial worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,504. The stock has a market cap of $750.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

