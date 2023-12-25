Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY remained flat at $73.53 during trading hours on Monday. 2,247,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

