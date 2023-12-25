Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

