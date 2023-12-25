Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.