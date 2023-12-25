Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $671.60 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

